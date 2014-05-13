Final beam placed for medical center's project

Construction crews put the final steel beam in place at Saint Francis Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon, May 13.

Crews have been working on this phase of the project for several months. It brings the total number of patient rooms to 320.

The construction coordinator said this is a major step in the project.

"That's a milestone because now we go even further into setting the rest of the steel and completing the project," said Mark Culberson, construction coordinator. "This will be a patient care area that will house our private patient rooms and allow us now to be able to remodel some of our existing facility to be able to turn those into private patient rooms as well."

The entire project should be finished in the summer of 2015.