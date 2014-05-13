3 in Paducah facing various drug charges

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrested three people and charged them with various drug offenses on Tuesday evening after they served a McCracken County search warrant.

Frederick T. Bristol, 32, was charged with trafficking in marijuana more than 8 ounces, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Samantha N. Bean, 21, was charged with facilitation to trafficking in marijuana 8 ounces to 5 pounds, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Michael L. Stinson, 29, was charged with facilitation to trafficking in marijuana 8 ounces to 5 pounds, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.



According to McCracken County detectives, they received complaints of alleged illegal drug activity on Washington Street in Paducah. They say an investigation confirmed illegal controlled substances were being sold from an apartment within the building.

On May 13, detectives got a search warrant for the Washington Street apartment and the people who lived there.

At about 3:55 p.m. detectives found Frederick Bristol, who lives near the apartment and arrested him after a search of his vehicle revealed 10 plastic bags of marijuana packaged for sale. Detectives and deputies who were assisted by the ATF executed the warrant at the home. Samantha Bean was found inside the home.

During a search of the apartment detectives seized two more pounds of marijuana, quantities of cocaine, assorted drug paraphernalia and ammunition. Bean was arrested at the home. Detectives found Bean’s boyfriend, Michael Stinson, later in the evening and arrested him in connection with some of the illegal items located in apartment.

According to the sheriff's department, Frederick “Tyrone” Bristol has an extensive criminal history that consists of nine armed robbery convictions, possessing a handgun by a felon, escape and receiving stolen property.

Bristol was also arrested in February of 2014 for shoplifting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.