Rend Lake College approves to transfer agreement with SIU

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
INA, IL (KFVS) -

The Rend Lake College Board of Trustees met Tuesday, May 13.

One of the things they discussed was a transfer agreement with Southern Illinois University.

Three inter-district "2+2" agreements with SIU were approved and will become effective on June 1.

These agreements allow students to complete associate degrees and transfer seamlessly to four-year universities as juniors, as long as they have successfully finished the agreed-upon coursework as part of their associate degrees.

The agreements approved include:

  • Associate in Science Degree in Business and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting with SIU Carbondale
  • Associate in Science Degree in Business and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and Administration with SIU Carbondale
  • Associate in Engineering Science Degree and a Bachelor of Science Degree in the appropriate Engineering discipline with SIU Edwardsville. Available disciplines include Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Civil Engineering.

