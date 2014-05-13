3 vehicle crash with injuries in Graves County

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says around 5 p.m. on Tuesday there was a three-vehicle collision with injury at the intersection of KY 303 and KY 1890.

The sheriff says Maria Smith of Mayfield was stopped on KY 303 waiting to turn on KY 1890. Emanuel Arellano of Mayfield was south bound on KY 303, traveling to fast for conditions on wet roads. He was unable to stop and hit the back of Smith’s vehicle.

Arellano then spun into the oncoming lane of traffic. Gerald Hobbs of Mayfield was north bound on KY 303, to avoid a collision with the Arellano vehicle as he swerved to the right. His vehicle then went air-borne across the ditch, nosed onto the ground and overturned into the ditch.

Hobbs was transported to Baptist Health in Paducah for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Arellano, his passenger, and Mrs. Smith refused treatment at the scene.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Mayfield-Graves County EMS, Mayfield Fire Department, Sedalia Fire Department, Burl’s Towing of Mayfield, and Affordable towing of Mayfield.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.