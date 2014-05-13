SIC Hybrid Practical Nursing students pinned May 9

The second class of online-hybrid Practical Nursing students were pinned on May 9 at Southeastern Illinois College.

Tameeka Marvin of Chicago, Cara Wendt of Carmi , Heather Gunther of Dale, Haylee Zumwalt of Shawneetown, and Practical Nursing instructor Laura DeVous of Ridgway all received their pins.

The hybrid program begins each fall and runs for 11 months.

The program consists of online theory classes with face-to-face labs and clinical experiences.

Instructors say the program caters to those who desire a PN degree, are proficient at online learning, and need the flexibility that online classes can provide, due to work or family obligations.

For information about nursing programs at SIC, visit www.sic.edu/nursing or email nursing@sic.edu.

