WKCTC selects April Student of the Month

McCracken County resident Robert McNail recently walked across the stage of the Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center as he graduated with an Associate in Arts degree from West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

But before taking the next step in his educational journey, McNail’s dedication to WKCTC and the community earned him the title of April Student of the Month.

“I am extremely proud to have been chosen as the Student of the Month,” said McNail. “I feel that this means that I worked hard and always was a person that represented what the campus stands for, which to me is helping others, always being respectful, and helping to build a strong community on campus.”

The Student of the Month program is designed to recognize the accomplishments of students on campus. Individuals selected must be currently enrolled at WKCTC and have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 2.0 or higher and are nominated on the basis of exceptional performance, personal attributes, academic excellence and active participation in various student organizational activities.

McNail has been active both on the WKCTC campus and in the community. He served as a student ambassador, was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and also served on the college’s Baptist Campus Ministries and Running Club. McNail volunteered with off-campus organizations including the United Way and the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club.

McNail plans to continue his education at the Murray State University Paducah Regional Campus to study nonprofit leadership and communications with hopes to eventually head an organization to help children all over the world.

Student of the Month winners receive $100, a certificate of excellence, recognition on the WKCTC Facebook page, campus announcements and Web site. Winners are also recognized by Pepsi MidAmerica, acknowledged in the Paducah Sun, and will receive one free month’s supply of their favorite Pepsi product.

