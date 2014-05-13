Vanduser woman walks for companionship, flooding issues in Bollinger Co., Murphysboro bank robbery

A man in Marble Hill said he suffered extensive damage to his basement due to a clogged sewer pipe owned by the city.

In tonight's Everybody in the Heartland Has a Story, a Vanduser woman walks for the companionship.

Good evening,

On tonight's Everybody in the Heartland Has a Story, Mary-Ann Maloney went to Vanduser, Missouri where long before some residents have finished their first cup of coffee, Henrietta Foster has already been by. The 87 year old favors a walk about town first thing in the morning, with faithful dog Barney at her side. She doesn't walk for time or for mileage, she walks for company. Watch her story on Heartland News at 10.



The recent round of severe weather left its mark on the Heartland. We saw a lot of downed power lines and limbs. Some areas also rain into flooding. Todd Tumminia was in Bollinger County today and will have more on flooding on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Homes and businesses in Marble Hill sustained several thousand dollars in damage just a few weeks ago after nearly 1 foot of rain fell across the area. One of the problems stemmed from a clogged sewer pipe owned by the city of Marble Hill, according to resident Corey Lambert. Bryan McCormick was there and talked to Lambert about the issue. You can click here to read more.



Police responded to a bank robbery at Old National Bank in Murphysboro on Tuesday, May 13. The bank is located on Walnut Street. Allison Twaits was on the scene. You can click here for the story.

A Saline County woman accused of posing as a caretaker and stealing thousands of dollars was in court on Tuesday. Kimberly Ital, 45, faces multiple charges for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an elderly woman.

If you’re still waiting for your Missouri state tax refund, you are not alone. Several hundred thousand Missourians have yet to get their checks. Kadee Brosseau talked to some residents today about their refunds. You can click here for the story.

A fire at a boarding house in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon is considered suspicious. The fire broke out after 1 p.m. at the Frederick Street Manor at 429 N. Frederick.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Jackson Boulevard in Jackson, Missouri. As of 5 p.m., Jackson police say one lane of E. Jackson Blvd. is still closed.

In national news, a federal appeals court halted a convicted Texas killer’s scheduled execution on Tuesday so his attorney’s can pursue appeals arguing he’s mentally impaired and ineligible for the death penalty. Robert James Campbell, 41, would have been the first U.S. inmate executed since a botched execution in Oklahoma two weeks ago.

A man claiming to be God rammed a truck through the front of a Baltimore-area television station on Tuesday, leaving a gaping hole as reporters and other staff fled the building. Police took a suspect into custody, about five hours after the incident, officials said at a news conference.

Three railway employees arrested in the runaway oil trail explosion that killed 47 people were arraigned and released on bail on Tuesday. They face criminal negligence charges in the small Quebec town that was devastated by the horrific inferno, which led to calls for making oil trains safer across North America.

