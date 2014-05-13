Miss Mississippi visits Murphysboro, Illinois

A former southern Illinoisan came back home on Tuesday. She signed autographs before going to compete for Miss USA.

The 2014 Miss Mississippi USA Chelsea Reardon, formally from Murphysboro, took some time out of her busy schedule to meet with people in southern Illinois.

Reardon signed autographs and met with people on Tuesday at Melise's Boutique in Marion.

Joined by the 2013 Miss Williamson County Fair winner Emily Stewart, the queens were welcomed by many smiling visitors getting autographs, pictures and stories from their visit.

Reardon says she'll be competing for Miss USA on June 8.

