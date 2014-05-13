Missouri owes citizens $167 million in tax refunds

“I can see when the mail man comes by and it’s not there,” Crystal Jackson said. “At times, it gets disappointing.”

If you’re still waiting for your Missouri state tax refund, you are not alone.

Several hundred thousand Missourians have yet to get their checks.

It's been almost one month since the tax deadline. Still, some folks say when they check their mailboxes for their state government checks, there's nothing there. It's something that one local family says is putting a strain on their budget.

“Our main thing is to make sure the bills are paid and there’s food in the house. I mean, our kids come first,” Crystal Jackson said.

Jackson is a mother of two. Lately, she said, things haven’t been easy.

“There are times that we have to figure out what bills to pay first and which ones to wait on and with the refund, having to wait on it, it makes it hard,” Jackson said.

She and her husband are waiting for the money to come in, but like thousands of other Missourians, it still hasn’t arrived.

Jeff Kropp is a Business and Economics Instructor at Three Rivers College. He said for many families, their tax refund is a part of their budget.

“If you’re in a good economic position, you may be planning a vacation with that tax refund but if you’re not, you’re looking to use that tax bump as a way to improve your economic position,” Kropp said.

According to the Missouri state budget director, about 366,000 individual refunds haven’t been sent out. That means the state owes citizens a total of $167 million.

“I think that many look forward to the tax refund,” Kropp said.

State officials say the delay is partly because more people waited to file their taxes and partly an effort to manage the state's cash flow.

“Tightening the belt and slowing the process to maintain money in the state’s coffers, this is a practice that obviously they’re taking,” Kropp said.

However, for families like the Jackson’s, waiting only gets harder.

“I’m sure there are a lot of people that would like an explanation as to why Missouri is so far behind,” Jackson said.

The Jackson family is not the only family dealing with this issue. KFVS News heard from many people on its Facebook page. Those people say they’re still waiting for those tax refunds to come in.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.