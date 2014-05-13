Police release surveillance images of Murphysboro bank robbery suspects

The K-9 unit was on scene of the bank robbery at Old National Bank in Murphysboro. (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Allison Twaits)

Police are investigating a bank robbery at Old National Bank in Murphysboro on Tuesday, May 13.Surveillance photos show two suspects accused of robbing the Old National Bank on Walnut Street. A detective says at least one suspect had a gun. Both got away with cash.Police and a K-9 unit walked through yards and talked to people in the area looking for information. Authorities aren't sure how many people were involved in the robbery.

The suspects are described as black males 16-20 years old, 5'7" to 5'11" and 160-185 pounds in dark clothing.

The same bank was robbed on January 30.