Property damage at Mark Twain National Forest near Doniphan

Mark Twain National Forest’s (MTMF) Eleven Point Ranger District looking for who damaged a free camping and swimming area recently.

According to MTNF, Sometime between April 28 and May 2 someone damaged property at Dunrovin Recreation Area, located west of Doniphan on Forest Road 4817.

Anyone with any information on this vandalism should contact the Mark Twain National Forest Eleven Point Ranger District Office at 573-996-2153. Rangers say all calls will be kept confidential.

“U.S. Forest Service has faced reduced funding in recreation maintenance over the past few years and has suffered from reduced manpower as well,” said Mark Twain National Forest Eleven Point District Ranger Tim Bond. “Damage such as this reduces the public’s ability to enjoy their national forest. It also impacts other recreation areas because funding has to be pulled to make these repairs. We are looking for help from the public to assist us in locating those responsible.”

Mark Twain National Forest is the largest public land manager in Missouri. It has 1.5 million acres in 29 counties in southern and central Missouri.

For more information about the Mark Twain National Forest, go to www.fs.usda.gov/mtnf or contact your local Mark Twain National Forest office.

