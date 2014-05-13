Cape Girardeau police investigate report of shots fired - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau police investigate report of shots fired

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Jefferson Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area, but have not been able to determine for sure that shots were actually fired.

No one was injured.

Police are still investigating.

