Dexter attempted murder suspects due in court - Body found on train - Caretaker accused of stealing thousands from elderly woman

Christopher and Brandy Hicks are both due in court for an arraignment on Thursday. Christopher and Brandy Hicks are both due in court for an arraignment on Thursday.
Right now: Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a boarding house in Cape Girardeau.

Two attempted murder suspects are due in court on Thursday in Stoddard County. A third suspect was nabbed in Boston, Mass. on Monday. Find out the details tonight at 5:00.

People with mental health disorders are more likely to use electronic cigarettes, a new study finds.

A body was found on a train that was rolling into southern Illinois.

Folks in Marble Hill, Missouri are dealing with flooding after a sewer line cracked. Bryan McCormick talked to the town's mayor and has his reaction tonight at 6:03.

Mo. teens younger than 17-years-old would need parental approval to use tanning beds under new legislation.

Several hundred thousand Missouri taxpayers are still waiting for their refund checks.

Trending on Facebook: A man accused of being a pedophile was one of the most beloved teachers in the small world of international schools. Kadee Brosseau talks to an economist and a resident about the issues.

Grant Dade says cooler tonight with a chance of showers.

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

