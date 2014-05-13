Both lanes of E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson back open after wreck

Both lanes of E. Jackson Blvd. are back open after a crash on Tuesday, May 13, according to Jackson police.Emergency crews were on the crash in Jackson.It happened around 3 p.m. at East Jackson Boulevard & Donna Drive near Dexter Barbeque.Police say a vehicle traveling eastbound on East Jackson Blvd. ran a red light and hit a vehicle traveling north on Donna Drive. The first vehicle bounced off the second vehicle and hit a traffic light.Crews were working to install a new pole for the traffic light Tuesday afternoon.The drivers were taken by private vehicle to a hospital with minor injuries.