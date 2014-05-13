Murder conviction upheld in southern Illinois - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murder conviction upheld in southern Illinois

Trevis Thompson (Source: Jackson County Jail) Trevis Thompson (Source: Jackson County Jail)

A man's 2011 murder conviction has been upheld in court. He told the court in the appeal that he didn't receive a fair trial.

According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael Carr, the Appellate Court of Illinois Fifth District affirmed the murder conviction on May 7.

Trevis Thompson was sentenced to 50 years behind bars for first-degree murder, aggravated battery and mob action conviction against a Carbondale man.

A Jackson County jury found him guilty of murder in connection with the stabbing death of Orlando Clark in November 2010..

Investigators say the whole thing started in Carbondale between Thompson and another woman. The two were allegedly fighting over money.

Thompson argued on one appeal that he was not proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt because there was no DNA evidence connecting him to the stabbing.

The court concluded that the lack of the victim's blood on defendant's clothing did not justify the reversal of his conviction.

Thompson is being held in the Stateville Correctional Center.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

