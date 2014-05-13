Patient at boarding house suspected of starting fire

A patient at an assisted living facility is suspected of starting a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out after 1 p.m. at the Frederick Street Manor at 429 N. Frederick.Charges are pending against the patient for a city ordinance violation for burning. The patient was taken to a hospital for psychological evaluation.A staff member discovered and reported the fire with a mechanical alarm. That staff member was later taken to the hospital.That same staff member evacuated everyone from the second floor.A sprinkler system that was just installed in January activated and put out the fire prior to the fire department’s arrival.The sprinkler system then kept the fire damage to the item of origin, contained the heat damage to the room of origin and kept the smoke damage to a minimum. It also allowed the residents to safely evacuate the building.There is some water damage below that part of the building. There was also some fire and smoke damage. The extent of the damage was moderate.Residents should be able to get back in the building in the next day or so, according to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.Twenty-six people live in the home, 22 were inside at the time of the fire.Everyone was evacuated to a nursing home across the street.All of those evacuated are being taken care of by staff.The Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated.