Truck pulling 40-foot boat jackknifes on KY 93

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 93 is now open and the site is clear after a truck/boat crash on Tuesday, May 13.



It happened in Lyon County on KY 93 near the 15-mile marker sometime after 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to state road crews, a truck pulling a trailer loaded with a 40-foot boat jack-knifed, blocking traffic.

This was just south of Eddyville near Mineral Mounds State Park.

