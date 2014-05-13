Truck pulling 40-foot boat jackknifes on KY 93 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Truck pulling 40-foot boat jackknifes on KY 93

(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet) (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
EDDYVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 93 is now open and the site is clear after a truck/boat crash on Tuesday, May 13.

It happened in Lyon County on KY 93 near the 15-mile marker sometime after 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to state road crews, a truck pulling a trailer loaded with a 40-foot boat jack-knifed, blocking traffic.

This was just south of Eddyville near Mineral Mounds State Park.

