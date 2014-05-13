Police investigate house burglary

Carbondale police are investigating a burglary that happened early Saturday evening.



It happened in the 500 block of South Wall Street.

According to police, a suspect went in to an unlocked home and stole items sometime around 5-6 p.m. on may 10.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

If you have any information, contact Carbondale PD at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

