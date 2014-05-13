Woman accused of stealing thousands from elderly woman in court

A Saline County woman accused of posing as a caretaker and stealing thousands of dollars was in court on Tuesday.

Kimberly Ital, 45, faces multiple charges for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an elderly woman.

Prosecutors say she knowingly by deception took control of a 73-year-old woman's $25,675.50 in May 2013. Ital was the woman's caregiver.

Investigators say ital allegedly spent part of the victim's life savings on things like vacations and cars.

According to the Saline County State's Attorney Mike Henshaw, Ital used tens of thousands of dollars to buy vehicles for herself and her husband.

She is accused of putting money towards her daughter tuition at John A. Logan College, and using money to bail her son out of jail and pay for a Hawaiian vacation.

Now, her attorneys are combing her financial records to determine where the money went.

Phelps' daughter said her mom is having a hard time understanding how Ital did this to her.

"She just can't understand how somebody who presented themself that we lover your mother with all our heart, I'll do anything for her, she's the best thing ever and then just take everything away from her," said Sally Callahon Phelps, her daughter.

Ital will be back in court in June for another sentencing hearing.



If convicted, she could face more than 40 years in prison.

