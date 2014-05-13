Malden man sentenced to 15 years for drug charges

A Malden man was sentenced to 15 years for drug charges.Rommel Newton, 38, of Malden was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after he was found guilty of two counts of distribution of a controlled substance by a Dunklin County jury on March 31, according to the Dunklin County prosecuting attorney.Newton was on parole for trafficking in controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.The 15 year sentences will run concurrently.