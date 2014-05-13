Lightning blows water meters in Portageville - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lightning blows water meters in Portageville

PORTAGEVILLE, MO (KFVS) - A lightning strike caused two water meters to blow up in Portageville Monday afternoon.

According to Michele Crawford with City Hall the lightning hit two meters on Margaret Street.

People on that street only were without water starting around 4:30 p.m. while crews located the leak and repaired the issue.

The water department was able to isolate the issue and disinfect the water so a boil water order was unnecessary.

Water service for Margaret Street was restored around 1:30 Tuesday morning.

