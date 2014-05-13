Authorities ID body found on train

A name has not been released pending notification of family. (Source: KFVS photojournalist Mike Mohundro)

Authorities have identified a body found on a southern Illinois train earlier this week.

According to the Jackson County Coroner's Office, the body was identified as 37-year-old Robert L Carroll, III, of Omaha Nebraska. No foul play is expected at this time.

The cause of death is pending a final autopsy report.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department investigated a body found on a train at the Cora Coal Terminal.According to the sheriff's department, a call came in just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, May 13 saying employees had found a body that came in by train.After arriving on the scene, deputies and a trooper with Illinois State Police found a white male resting on heavy grates over the large hoppers directly under the rotary dumper where rail cars are dumped.The body was tentatively identified, according to the sheriff's department.