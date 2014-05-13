Cubs plan 1930s-themed homestand

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs plan to host a 1930s-themed homestand this month as the team continues its celebration of 100 years of Wrigley Field.

When the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees come to town May 16-21 the marquee at the stadium's home-plate entrance will be painted to match the green-and-gold color scheme it sported when it debuted in 1934.

On May 18 the Cubs will wear the uniform from 1937, the first season the team wore royal blue. The Milwaukee Brewers plan to wear throwback uniforms of their own that day.

The team says fans will notice other sights and sounds from the 1930s, too.

Wrigley Field opened in 1914 and is being celebrated this season.

