Fire at Cape Girardeau convenience store under investigation

A fire at B & H Convenience in Cape Girardeau is under investigation.

According to Cape Girardeau Firefighter Mark Starnes, the fire started just before 11 p.m. Monday at the store, located at 1021 Bloomfield Road.

Crews had things under control a short time after arriving.



Starnes says the fire is believed to have started in a trash can in the middle of the building.



Smoke and fire caused minor damage, but there was an estimated $45,000 worth of damage to a cooler in the store.Cape Girardeau Police, the city fire marshall and a few firefighters were on the scene until 1:15 Tuesday morning collecting evidence and cleaning up.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

