New Madrid WWII veteran reflects on his service

Porter and his wife Harriet were blessed with nine children, the thing he calls his greatest accomplishment. While he may be very humble about his service, his wife is very proud.

At 93 years old, Cyrus Porter still vividly remembers his service during World War II. He considers himself lucky because he unlike many Americans came home alive.

Porter served in the infantry during World War II under General Patton.

"Around Christmas time we got orders they were sending us overseas," Porter said.

His company arrived in Germany and then by march was in combat. That's when Porter was given an order he will never forget.

"We got orders to pull the stripes off your arms for the sergeants because they were shooting them," Porter said. "The Germans were picking the sergeants off first."

Porter said he resisted at first but then the stripes came off. A month later, the war was over and this veteran returned home. He received all of these medals for his service, but still to this day he doesn't take credit for the bronze star. Porter said his entire company earned it.

"Well that's the way I look at it," Porter said. "It's the only way I can take it because it wasn't no individual thing."

"That's more of a team concept probably," his son, Erwin Porter, said. "That probably has shaped his life you know the way he operated from there."

"No, he's never considered himself a hero but I think anyone who went through that is a hero," Harriet Porter said.

