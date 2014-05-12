Heartland Sports scores from Monday 5/12 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores from Monday 5/12

Here are Heartland Sports scores from Monday 5/12.

NCAA Baseball
Austin Peay---13
UT Martin--12

H.S. Baseball
Oran---8
Bell City---3

Benton---1
Mt.Vernon---2

Saxony Lutheran---10
Meadow Hts.---0

Scott City---8
Kelly---0

H.S. Soccer (Girls)
Notre Dame---8
Cape Central---0



