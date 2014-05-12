Man arrested after another driver allegedly saw him driving, smo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested after another driver allegedly saw him driving, smoking pot

Jason Loyd (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Jason Loyd (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that a Graves County man has been arrested after a driver spotted him smoking marijuana while driving home Monday afternoon on Perry Street, about 3 miles south of Mayfield.

Jason Loyd, 25, was charged with trafficking controlled substance first degree greater than 10 dosage units, possession of controlled substance first and second degree, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.

Deputies were dispatched to a motorist driving on KY 1890, and the driver was smoking marijuana. They say the vehicle was found at a home parked at Ash Drive and Perry Street south of Mayfield. Drug Division Detectives arrived on scene and conducted a field interview.

A search warrant was obtained on the vehicle and home, during a search detectives say they found about 30 Oxycodone Tablets in a cigarette package, a small amount of Marijuana, Hydrocodone and Amphetamine tablets. Also, a large amount of cash was found.

The sheriff’s office K-9, Sakal, assisted in the search of the home.

