Mo. State Hwy. Patrol says highway deaths up

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says highway deaths are up by 9 percent so far this year.

In 2006, more than 1,200 people died in traffic crashes on Missouri roads. By 2013, that number was down to 757.

With a 9 percent increase in traffic fatalities so far this year, state troopers are stepping up their patrols. They'll be running special enforcement operations, issuing speeding tickets and arresting drunk or impaired drivers. All things that could be prevented.

Always remember the big picture, it's simply not worth it to speed, drink and drive or to drive without your seat belt.

Avoid those things and the roads will be safer for both yourself and your fellow drivers.

