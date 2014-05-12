SIU students react to Michael Sam video

Social media exploded after Michael Sam became the first openly gay athlete to be drafted in the NFL.But it’s not all that’s making headlines. It was the video that showed Sam celebrating after learning the news that created a firestorm.The video is of Sam receiving the call from St. Louis Rams head coach has everyone talking.Sam was surrounded by friends, family, and his boyfriend.Some students call the video “unimportant.”Some say it might have been a little over the top, but that’s not what people should be focusing on.Despite SIU's campus being empty, opinions about the video are easy to find.Those opinions are mostly positive.“It’s not the fans' business it is not the team's business. It is a job, but that job shouldn’t carry over into your personal life,” said Desmond Walker, a student at SIU.Sam, clearly emotional, broke down and hugged and then kissed his boyfriend after learning the news.Walker says the video has nothing to do with Sam’s talent on the field.“It would be naive to think that they’re aren't other gay players in the NFL or any other sports league,” said Walker.Sam was drafted in the last round by the St. Louis Rams, a place where you won’t find many household names.But he broke the mold after he came out publicly.Other students say it should be the smallest aspect of him as an athlete.“He had something that allowed him to stand out against all others that allowed him to be picked. Not the fact that his sexual orientation was something to consider,” said Tina Rudolph.People are speaking out about Sam all over social media.Including other famous athletes and even Ellen Degenere tweeting, "So proud of the @stlouisrams for showing there's nothing to be afraid of. Congratulations, @mikesamfootball."