Man charged after allegedly pointing gun at boy, threatened to s

Man charged after allegedly pointing gun at boy, threatened to shoot him

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager

Kevin David Posh (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office/Facebook) Kevin David Posh (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau County sheriff's deputies arrested a man on Sunday, May 11 for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child.

Kevin David Posh, 37, was charged with the Class C felony of endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree.

Deputies say Posh knowingly created a substantial risk to the life, body and health of the boy, who is less than 17 years old. Posh allegedly pointed a 9mm gun at the boy and threatened to shoot him.

Judge Gary Kamp set Posh's bond at $25,000 cash or surety.

Posh remains in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.

