Malden teacher in line for National History Teacher of the Year

A Malden, Missouri history teacher could be in line for National History Teacher of the Year.

Paul Arnold already won the Patricia Behring Missouri History Teacher Award at the end of April.

He won a cash prize, but said the real reward is the support of his family and his students.

The National History Day will award the winning teacher during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. in June.

