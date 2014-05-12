Malden teacher in line for National History Teacher of the Year - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Malden teacher in line for National History Teacher of the Year

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
MALDEN, MO (KFVS) -

A Malden, Missouri history teacher could be in line for National History Teacher of the Year.

Paul Arnold already won the Patricia Behring Missouri History Teacher Award at the end of April.

He won a cash prize, but said the real reward is the support of his family and his students.

The National History Day will award the winning teacher during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. in June.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All right reserved.

