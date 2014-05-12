WWII veteran remembers service, 3 face attempted murder and arson charges

Cyrus Porter was drafted in the service late at age 22. He was sent overseas when the war was close to being over. We'll have more on his story on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

Good evening,

At 93 years old, Cyrus Porter still vividly remembers his service during World War II. He considers himself lucky because he, unlike many Americans, came home alive. Todd Tumminia will have more on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Three people face attempted murder charges in connection with a 2013 arson fire near Bloomfield. Donald Lafferty, 69, of Quechee, Vermont is accused of attempted murder first degree, arson first degree, armed criminal action and financial exploitation of elderly person ($50,000 or more). He has not been arrested.

Both lanes of Highway 62 at the Mississippi River Bridge have reopened after a tractor trailer overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It happened outside of Charleston, toward the state line.

A Hayti woman led police on a high speed chase from Hayti to Steele. Shirley McVay, 34, faces charges of probation violation, felony resisting arrest by fleeing and felony endangering welfare of a child.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says highway crashes are up 9 percent so far this year. You can click here for more.

A Graves County, Kentucky man was arrested after deputies received a report that he was allegedly driving while smoking marijuana.



In national news, health officials have confirmed a second U.S. case of a mysterious virus that has sickened hundreds in the Middle East. The latest case is not an American – he is a resident of Saudi Arabia, visiting Florida, who is now in an Orlando hospital.

The Washington Monument opened to the public on Monday for the first time in nearly three years after an earthquake chipped and cracked the towering symbol. Engineers have spent almost 1,000 days making repairs stone by stone.



