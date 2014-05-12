IDPH: May is Asthma Awareness Month

The Illinois Department of Health is urging Illinoisans to take control of their asthma to raise awareness about the health consequences and personal costs of asthma.

May is Asthma Awareness Month.

"While there is no cure for asthma, there are ways to manage it and keep it under control," said IDPH Director Dr. Hasbrouck. "Taking your medicine exactly as prescribed by your physician or health care provider - and avoiding your triggers - can help you avoid having an asthma attack."

The IDPH encourages Illinoisans to speak with a health care provider to develop an action plan to manage their asthma effectively, and to learn what triggers their asthma. Common triggers like tobacco smoke, dust mites, mold, outdoor air pollution, furry pets and cockroaches can trigger an asthma attack - which can range from mild to life-threatening.

For more information about asthma control and management, you can click here to visit the CDC online.

