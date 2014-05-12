Attempted murder charges in Bloomfield - Wreck on Hwy. 62 - Reac - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Attempted murder charges in Bloomfield - Wreck on Hwy. 62 - Reaction to Sam draft

(Source: Dustin Penrod/Facebook) (Source: Dustin Penrod/Facebook)
Highway 62 near the Mississippi River Bridge was shut down after a tractor trailer overturned this afternoon. One lane was back open late this afternoon. If you know anyone traveling in the area, let them know about possible traffic back up.

We have more details about three people facing charges of attempted murder near Bloomfield stemming from an arson fire in 2013. Kadee Brosseau will have more on Heartland News at Five.

Some people aren't too happy about Michael Sam getting drafted by the Rams. And they're even less happy about what ESPN showed during its draft coverage. With that pick, Sam becomes the NFL's first openly-gay player. Sam shared a kiss with his boyfriend after finding out he'd been drafted. Allison Twaits has more reaction tonight on Heartland News at Six.

Today is the 12th of the month. That means it's time to Pink Up. Today on Heartland News at Five, Christy Millweard introduces us to an oncology nurse who is also a breast cancer patient.

We've had a lot of thundershowers develop across the Heartland today. Laura Wibbenmeyer and Grant Dade have your forecast tonight.

