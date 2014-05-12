2 Murphysboro teens arrested after report of domestic disturbanc - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 Murphysboro teens arrested after report of domestic disturbance

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Two Murphysboro teens were arrested after police received a report of a domestic disturbance on May 12.

Paula Collins, 18, was charged with possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis plants.

Darick Clover-McKinney, 19, was charged with criminal trespass to property.

At around 3:05 a.m., the Murphysboro Police Department was dispatched to Herbert Street for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Police say they arrived on scene and found the people involved, later identified as Collins and Clover-McKinney.

After further investigation, Collins was arrested and taken to the police department for processing.

Police say she was unable to post the required bond and was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to police, Clover-McKinney was released from the scene, but later arrested back at the same home and taken to the police department for processing.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail after police say he was unable to post the required bond.

