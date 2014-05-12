Hayti woman accused of leading police on high speed chase

A Hayti woman led police on a high speed chase from Hayti to Steele.Shirley McVay, 34, of Hayti faces charges of probation violation, felony resisting arrest by fleeing and felony endangering welfare of a child.Hayti police tried to stop McVay on May 7, but she continued to drive to Steele at a high speed, according to the Steele Police Department. Steele police tried to stop her vehicle as well.McVay lost control of her vehicle and hit a ditch on North Walnut Street in Steele. She was arrested and taken to the Pemiscot County Jail.A juvenile in the vehicle was taken by ambulance as a precaution to be checked for possible injuries.