Steele man accused of running over man, holding wife against her will

STEELE, MO (KFVS) - A Steele man is accused of running over another man and holding his wife against her will in a Jeep.

Ronald H. Howell, 59, of Steele faces assault first-degree and felonious restraint.

Steele police responded to South First Street to find a 46-year-old man with a serious leg injury on May 10. He told police that he was walking when a Jeep driving by Howell ran over him and tried to run over him a second time.

The victim was taken away in an ambulance for medical treatment.

Police stopped Howell's vehicle and arrested him without incident.

Howell's wife told police she was being held against her will and that he had physically assaulted her.

