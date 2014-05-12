Charleston, MO students attend Solar Day 2014

Perhaps the best thing about being a 5th Grader at Solar Day is going fishing, and it's even better when a fish is caught. (Source: Photo by: B.J. Babb)

Third Grade students plant sunflowers in recycled egg cartons with the Molly French Garden Club. (Photos by: B.J. Babb)

Wayne Corse gives students a chance to touch a salamander as he teaches about amphibians and reptiles. (Photos by: B.J. Babb)

About 300 students from Warren E. Hearnes Elementary and St. Henry Schools went to "Solar Day" on Friday, May 2.

"Solar Day" is a unique outdoor field trip for kindergarten, third and fifth grade students, where students can touch, see, taste and experience life in the outdoors.

As many Charleston natives know, Solar Day is a local tradition. The event was put together in 1986 as an effort to promote conservation practices, and was made possible through the combined efforts of Missouri Department of Conservation, the Delaney Family, Mrs. Dorothy DeField and Mrs. Annette Robertson.

Debbie Corse said her mother, Mrs. Fanny Delaney, was friends with Mrs. DeField and agreed to host the event on their property. On that same property nearly 30 years later, Solar Day continues to demonstrate how students can benefit from the combined efforts of teachers, community members and local organizations.

Some of the longest-standing Solar Day activities include fishing, planting sunflowers from seeds, exploring pond life and cooking over a campfire.

New this year was the inclusion of kindergarten students at Solar Day, where they spent the morning doing activities and enjoyed a picnic lunch. Other new additions include a nature walk, an obstacle course and a visit from "Mother Earth" herself.

Solar Day is coordinated by B.J. Babb of Charleston R-1 Schools. He and the school would like to thank the following groups and individuals for supporting Solar Day: Wayne and Debbie Corse, Hamil and Sarah Corse, OPAA! Food Service, Focus Bank, Citizens Bank, Greenway Equipment Inc., Craig and Lisa Karnes, Promotional Advertising Consultants, Nurse Artasha Pittman, Missouri Department of Conservation, Molly French Garden Club, University of Missouri Extension, Mississippi County Ambulance Service, Virginia Brewer, Mississippi County Library, Sheila Babb, Joan Feezor, Angie Kimble, Andrew and Trish Fennell, Summer Babb, Eddy Summerlott and Boy Scouts, Lions Club, Kathy Browning, Mike Parker, and Jesse Flack.

