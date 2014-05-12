Carbondale police arrest woman in connection with credit card, forgery investigation

A DeSoto, Illinois woman was arrested in connection with an unlawful use of a credit card investigation.

Madalyn M. Zieba, 27, was charged with unlawful use of credit card, forgery and identity theft.

According to Carbondale police, on May 3 they received a report of a theft of a credit card from the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. During the investigation, officers learned the suspect used the victim's credit card to make a purchase on April 29 at a Carbondale business.

The suspect was identified as Zieba, she was then arrested.

She was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All right reserved.