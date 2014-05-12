Both lanes of Hwy. 62 open near Mississippi River Bridge after - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Both lanes of Hwy. 62 open near Mississippi River Bridge after tractor trailer overturns

(Source: Dustin Penrod/Facebook) (Source: Dustin Penrod/Facebook)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - Both lanes of Highway 62 at the Mississippi River bridge have reopened after a tractor trailer overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

It happened outside of Charleston toward the state line.

Illinois State Police and the Charleston Department of Public Safety are diverting traffic from the area.

A wrecker crews is on the enroute to unload, upright and remove the tractor trailer from the road.

No word on injuries.

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

