DIW: Grill Daddy Steam Cleaner

As the temperatures heat up, you might want to start heating up that grill, but a lot of times that means it's time to clean it off.

A lot of you have that good old stand-by cleaning brush, but we're going to test out the Grill Daddy Steam Cleaner but does it work?

The commercial claims: "the Grill Daddy releases a stream of water that steam cleans that cooked on charred on mess, away in seconds."

It claims to be the fastest and easiest way to clean your grill.

David Andrews said he grill at least once a week for his family in Jackson, and hopes to cut down on cleaning time.

We filled the steam cleaner with water, fired up the grill and started scraping.

The water wasn't as much of a stream as a drip. We switched to use the other side of the brush.

"It's just water droplets and putting out the fire, that's all it's doing," said Andrews.

Next we tried the blade to see if it will scrape.

Not a lot of success.

Andrews got out his stand by $2 dollar cleaning brush.

"As you can see, it's cleaning a whole lot better than the other one did," said Andrews.

Next he compared the scraping blades.

"The other brush doesn't have enough space, or enough metal sticking out to actually even get down in there, this one here gets right down into it and cleans it out," said Andrews.

In the end, Andrews says he prefers his $2 dollar brush and says the $20 dollar Grill Daddy is a waste of your money, and gave it zero stars.