Suspect at large after armed robbery in Charleston

CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - Police are searching for the suspect in an early morning armed robbery at the Charleston McDonald's.

According to Chief Robert Hearns with Charleston Department of Public Safety, around 4:30 a.m. Monday a suspect overpowered and displayed a handgun to an employee who was trying to open the store for business.

The suspect then went into a back door, took an undetermined amount of money and took off in an employee's car.

The stolen car was later found on County Road 209 off highway 60 about three miles east of Charleston.

Hearns says the suspect is a male wearing a hoodie.

Anyone with information is urged to call Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737.

