How much money would moms earn if they were to be paid a salary for the work they do? Each year, Insure.com creates The Mother's Day Salary Index to calculate the value of the work of a stay-at-home-mom.The 2014 index shows what the typical mom duties would be worth:Cooking and cleaning would pay about $12,000 in wages.

Added to that, more than $21,000 for childcare, $7,000 in homework help and more than $5,000 for being a personal chauffeur.

Then there are the miscellaneous parts of the job including shopping, yard work, activity planning, and finances.

That was calculated to be worth about $15,000.

And lastly, the index concludes moms should be paid as a private detective for all the time they spend keeping tabs on their kids and for that they would earn $1,000.

The grand total was calculated to be worth an annual salary of $62,985 for 2014, which is a fairly nice number considering, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average annual salary for a woman with an advanced degree is $50,756.

