Murphysboro man charged with public intoxication

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - A Murphysboro man is facing charges after an incident Sunday night.

According to the Murphysboro Police Department, a report of an intoxicated man staggering around a parking lot near North Tenth and Locust streets came in just after 9 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found 60-year-old Richard D. Buckner and, after an investigation, took him into custody.

Buckner was charged with public intoxication and public consumption.

After posting bail, he was taken home by police and released.

