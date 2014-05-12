Murphysboro man charged with public intoxication

A Murphysboro man is facing charges after an incident Sunday night.According to the Murphysboro Police Department, a report of an intoxicated man staggering around a parking lot near North Tenth and Locust streets came in just after 9 p.m.Once on scene, officers found 60-year-old Richard D. Buckner and, after an investigation, took him into custody.Buckner was charged with public intoxication and public consumption.After posting bail, he was taken home by police and released.