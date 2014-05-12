Fire at Cape Girardeau White Castle under investigation

The state fire marshal is investigating a fire that broke out in the early morning of May 12 at the Cape Girardeau White Castle.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, the fire was in a storage area near the back of the building.



There was heavy smoke damage, but little fire damage and crews were able to put the fire out within 45 minutes of arriving on scene.

The White Castle was closed at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal responded to the scene, according to the fire department.



They do plan to re-open. No timeline was given on when that will be.