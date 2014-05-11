Study: Women waiting longer to have kids, mom had triplets at age 42

Three babies all at once; triplets at age 42. Kaci, Kandi, and Kristi were all born healthy baby girls. They’re now 18 years old.

Mothers everywhere celebrated their special day Sunday.

A new study shows many of those first time mothers are older than what first time moms used to be.

One Heartland mother has an interesting perspective on having children at an older age. In a span of 24 years, Beverly Payne had nine kids, the last of them were triplets when she was 42 years old.

It was a perfect day for a Mother’s Day family get-together, not necessarily the weather, but the company.

"It's wonderful to have this many children and be able to share your day with them,” Payne said.

Payne is a mother of nine, four boys and five girls.

"They all look alike but all different in their own ways,” Payne said.

Nine kids are a handful, at any age, but Beverly's last child came when she was over the age of 40.

"It was more of a shock was when we found out there were three,” Payne said.

Three babies all at once; triplets at age 42. Kaci, Kandi, and Kristi were all born healthy baby girls. They’re now 18 years old.

"They grow up very fast, very, very fast,” Payne said.

New numbers from the CDC show more women are having children later in life. There are now nine times as many first births to women over 35 when compared to 40 years ago.

Beverly says having kids at an older age meant more parenting experience.

"Being a younger mom, I didn't really know a lot,” Payne said.

According to the study, being an older mother has its ups and downs. In some cases, being an older mom means more resources, but having children at an older age also means a greater risk for health problems.

"It was just mind boggling at the time, because I don't know how she did it,” said Theresa Yount, Payne’s oldest child.

Yount is the same age now that her mom was when she had the triplets.

"For mom, if she hadn't had the help of us older kids at times, there would have been no way at the age of 42 that I think she could have done it because I know I couldn't keep after three infants and then three older ones the way that she did,” Yount said.

Whether she was in her 20s or 40s, Payne's strong motherly love never changed.

"As far as being a younger mother or an older mother, I don’t think it makes any difference. You love them for whatever you've got,” Payne said.

The kind of love, her children say, is unlike anything else.

"She’s amazing,” Yount said.

Beverly Payne and her husband George have been married for 43 years.

Yount says her parents’ strong marriage has helped keep all nine kids and the entire family so close all these years.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.