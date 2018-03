Police investigate fight, reports of shots fired in Cape Girardeau

A neighbor said her stepfather was struck in the head. She said blood could be seen in the grass in front of one the homes on Middle Street.

At around 8:30 p.m., police were called back to the scene after reports of shots fired.



Both incidents are still under investigation.



Police responded to separate reports of a fight and shots fired at the same location in Cape Girardeau Sunday evening.The fight happened at around 7:30 p.m. on the 500 block of South Middle Street. The shooting happened around one hour later.When a Heartland News photographer first arrived on scene, he saw around seven to 10 police vehicles and several officers interviewing witnesses.Police at the scene say they responded to reports of multiple people involved in a fight. One person was injured with an injury to his forehead.Police say the victim was originally uncooperative and refused treatment at the scene. Then, police say the injured person came to the police station around 12:30 a.m. Monday and was taken to the hospital to get stitches in his head. the victims also had a contusion on his back.The victim told police he was standing at a home on the 500 block of Middle when someone started hitting him with a baseball bat.No one is in custody.