Two Bootheel teens hospitalized following ATV wreck

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Two Caruthersville, Missouri teens were injured in an four-wheeler crash on Sunday.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m.Sunday on County Road 534, four miles east of Route Y in Pemiscot County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) Troop E, the wreck happened after the 14-year-old female driver lost control of the ATV before it hit a 13-year-old. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Troopers say both teens were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The driver received moderate injuries, and the pedestrian minor injures.

The driver was not wearing a helmet, according to MHP.

