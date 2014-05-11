Couple facing attempted murder charges - Gov. declares emergency after MO storms - Mom's Day

Couple facing attempted murder charges - Gov. declares emergency - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Happy Mother's Day! Here's what we are working on for tonight's Heartland News ….

According to the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office, a southeast Missouri man and woman are facing arson and attempted murder charges.

Residents began to pick through the rubble as the sun rose Sunday morning in Orrick, Mo. after an EF2 tornado.

Gov. Jay Nixon has declared a state of emergency after recent storms.

Showers and storms fizzle in the early evening with skies becoming mostly clear. Bryan McCormick has your start of the workweek forecast at 5:15.

Josh Frydman has reaction about the first openly gay football player to be drafted into the NFL.

Arkansas plans to appeal same-sex marriage in the Bible belt state.

Four New Madrid County residents are facing a number of drug charges after a bust on Saturday morning according to the Gideon Police Department.

Trending on Facebook: A mother who thought it was impossible to get pregnant at 47 is welcoming home triplets!

Kadee Brosseau talked to one mom about why some women are waiting longer to become moms. Tune in at 9:08 for her story.

Wow! An Illinois mom has been reunited with her son after 44 years

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

