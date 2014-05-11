Governor Nixon declares emergency after storms

The National Weather Service has released a damage survey for the May 9 storms in Perry County, Missouri.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has declared a state of emergency after recent storms and tornadoes swept through the state.

Nixon said in a release Sunday that the Missouri State Highway Patrol is helping residents in Orrick, where a tornado caused significant damage to homes and other buildings Saturday evening. A second tornado also took down trees and power lines near Marshall in Saline County. No injuries have been reported.

“This system of severe weather has already brought damaging storms to many areas of the state, including the town of Orrick where a tornado caused significant damage to homes, vehicles and schools,” Gov. Nixon said. “With more potentially dangerous storms in the forecast for later today, I urge Missourians to stay alert, use caution and take shelter immediately if severe weather is headed their way. Our state emergency management team will continue to monitor conditions and work closely with local officials to help communities prepare for and respond to this dangerous weather system.”

Nixon says the State Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring a storm system that's also forecast to hit sections of Missouri later Sunday and urges Missouri residents to heed weather warnings.

He says he has activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate with local department to provide emergency services.

